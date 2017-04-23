Napoli vs. Sassuolo, Serie A lineups, team news, and how to watch online

Napoli have an excellent run of form going right now, and as they hit the road to face Sassuolo in Serie A, they have little choice but to keep that momentum going. With just six matches left to go in the season and sitting two points behind Roma, Napoli have no room for error as they try to chase down their rivals in the table and snag that guaranteed place in the Champions League group stage.

To that end, Maurizio Sarri has named a squad that’s as strong as he can muster right now, with his first-choice attack bolstered by hot hands like Allan, Jorginho, and Ivan Strinic. That’s been the team’s default lineup of late, and it’s hard to say that it’s let them down at all given the results Napoli have been mustering.

Sassuolo have a fairly strong lineup as well, though one that’s struggled of late — they’ve won just one of their last seven matches, a spell of frustration that’s seen the neroverdi slip to 14th in the Serie A table. They’re in no danger of relegation — they’re still 14 points clear of the drop zone — but that’s a far cry from the kind of form and quality that we’ve grown used to seeing from Eusebio Di Francesco’s side the past couple of years.

Lineups

Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Strinic; Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

Sassuolo: Consigli; Lirola, Cannavaro, Acerbi, Dell’Orco; Pellegrini, Sensi, Duncan; Berardi, Defrel, Ragusa

Watch It

Where: Stadio Citta del Tricolore, Sassuolo, Italy

When: Sunday, 12:30 p.m. CET, 6:30 a.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 3 (U.K.), Sky Calcio 1, PremiumSport HD (Italy), RAI International

Online: beIN Sports Connect (U.S.), BT Sport Live Streaming (U.K.), Sky Go Italia, Premium Play (Italy)